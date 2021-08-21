Pets of the Week

Smokey

Smokey is a handsome boy. He is a little shy and stays to himself a lot. He and his buddy, Cinder, might be a good match for a quiet adult home as they tend to support each other at times. No dogs or small children.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cinder

Cinder is a shy boy who would do best in a quiet home. He loves to curl up and nap in a soft bed or blanket. He is not one to seek attention and if you try to approach him it must be done slowly. He would do best in a quiet adult home with no dogs or small children. He and his pal, Smokey, might be a good combination and support for each other.

Sam