Pets of the Week

Cody
Cody is very outgoing. He gets along with other felines. Cody would do good in a home with another active cat/kitten. He enjoys being around people. Cody enjoys being petted or hanging out on the couch. If you have food, Cody will probably ask for some too. Especially ice cream. Isn’t he a handsome boy? His fur is very soft. He is being fostered by Karen.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Sherlock
Sherlock is a cute, curious fella. He's very mild mannered at the shelter and will run to you to sit near you to be petted. He likes to play with squeaky toys in the yard and can entertain himself for quite some time. He's a curious mix with a small stature, coloring, out-turned paws and curly tail but that's what makes him so cute. He does appear to want to be the only dog. Other dogs stress him out a bit.
Smokey
Smokey is a handsome boy. He is a little shy and stays to himself a lot. He and his buddy, Cinder, might be a good match for a quiet adult home as they tend to support each other at times. No dogs or small children.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Cinder
Cinder is a shy boy who would do best in a quiet home. He loves to curl up and nap in a soft bed or blanket. He is not one to seek attention and if you try to approach him it must be done slowly. He would do best in a quiet adult home with no dogs or small children. He and his pal, Smokey, might be a good combination and support for each other.
Sam
Sam is about 3 to 4 years old. He is an owner surrender after his previous owner was in a horrible car crash. He will need a fenced-in yard. Sam is good with other dogs. We aren’t sure how he is with cats. He will need an owner who will wear him out and is an active owner. Sam loves to swim. He is being fostered by Liz.
