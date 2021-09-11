 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Cedric

Cedric is a majestic 5-month-old, male grey kitten looking for his forever home. Cedric is a playful and independent kitty who can appreciate chin rubs, but would rather be pouncing around having fun. He enjoys the company of other felines and doesn’t mind the resident dog. He is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Petal

Petal got her name because she was very delicate when she arrived at the shelter. She was shaking like a leaf. Petal has these big, soulful brown eyes that she would look at everyone with because she wasn't sure what was going on. Slowly she started to open up and her personality really bloomed. She got really playful with the workers and volunteers and would wag her tail when she saw them come by her kennel. Petal would love a quiet home because loud noises are still scary. She needs someone to be patient with her since she may be shy at first, but she is such a lover once she knows you.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.

Marie

Sweet little Marie came to Independent Cat Society as a pregnant stray in Westville. Her kittens are weaned and she is in a room. She is so sweet with people but is not very fond of other cats. She would do best in a home where she can be an only cat.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Jax

Jax is a 4 1/2-month-old loving boy looking for his forever home. His brothers have been adopted and he would love to find his family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Chelsea

Chelsea is a dog who was used over and over to breed. She had babies at the shelter awhile ago and now it is her turn to find a wonderful home. Chelsea is about 3 to 4-years-old and will be spayed soon. Her personality is pretty low key. She is strong as she's had to keep her babies safe.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Millie

Millie is a sweet, senior girl. She's pretty quiet and reserved around the shelter. She's very good at following directions and has picked up on her routine quickly. Plus, she is so fun to dress up and paint her toes. She would love a quiet home over the noisy shelter.

FYI: If interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature spotlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

When it comes to business, it’s pet friendly for the win
Pets

When it comes to business, it’s pet friendly for the win

For businesses, the way to the heart of many Americans just may be through their pets. With pet parenting on the rise, and people spending even more time, affection, and money on their pets, pleasing pet parents is a solid way for businesses to gain an edge. Pet parents love businesses who love their furry kids, and they’re willing to spend a little more and go a little further out of their way to show their appreciation. That means there are a number of different ways businesses can win with this large and growing demographic.

