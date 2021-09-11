Pets of the Week

Cedric
Cedric is a majestic 5-month-old, male grey kitten looking for his forever home. Cedric is a playful and independent kitty who can appreciate chin rubs, but would rather be pouncing around having fun. He enjoys the company of other felines and doesn’t mind the resident dog. He is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Petal
Petal got her name because she was very delicate when she arrived at the shelter. She was shaking like a leaf. Petal has these big, soulful brown eyes that she would look at everyone with because she wasn't sure what was going on. Slowly she started to open up and her personality really bloomed. She got really playful with the workers and volunteers and would wag her tail when she saw them come by her kennel. Petal would love a quiet home because loud noises are still scary. She needs someone to be patient with her since she may be shy at first, but she is such a lover once she knows you.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.
Marie
Sweet little Marie came to Independent Cat Society as a pregnant stray in Westville. Her kittens are weaned and she is in a room. She is so sweet with people but is not very fond of other cats. She would do best in a home where she can be an only cat.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Jax
Jax is a 4 1/2-month-old loving boy looking for his forever home. His brothers have been adopted and he would love to find his family.
Chelsea
Chelsea is a dog who was used over and over to breed. She had babies at the shelter awhile ago and now it is her turn to find a wonderful home. Chelsea is about 3 to 4-years-old and will be spayed soon. Her personality is pretty low key. She is strong as she's had to keep her babies safe.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Millie
Millie is a sweet, senior girl. She's pretty quiet and reserved around the shelter. She's very good at following directions and has picked up on her routine quickly. Plus, she is so fun to dress up and paint her toes. She would love a quiet home over the noisy shelter.
FYI: If interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.