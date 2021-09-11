Pets of the Week

Cedric is a majestic 5-month-old, male grey kitten looking for his forever home. Cedric is a playful and independent kitty who can appreciate chin rubs, but would rather be pouncing around having fun. He enjoys the company of other felines and doesn’t mind the resident dog. He is being fostered by Olimpia.

Petal got her name because she was very delicate when she arrived at the shelter. She was shaking like a leaf. Petal has these big, soulful brown eyes that she would look at everyone with because she wasn't sure what was going on. Slowly she started to open up and her personality really bloomed. She got really playful with the workers and volunteers and would wag her tail when she saw them come by her kennel. Petal would love a quiet home because loud noises are still scary. She needs someone to be patient with her since she may be shy at first, but she is such a lover once she knows you.