Moreno
Moreno is a Galgo from Spain. He is now living the good life in the United States. He is doing well in his foster home and his foster family describes him as calm, very sweet, a little on the reserved side but very loving. Moreno has met elementary school-aged children and we have no reason to believe that he wouldn’t be well suited in a home with children. Moreno does well in the crate and even will play with toys when the mood strikes. He does well with stairs and has great leash manners.
FYI: To learn more about Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, see Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Frank Jr.
This is Frank Jr. He is such a happy boy. He is a young guy, looking for an active home. Frank Jr. really is a beautiful dog. Lets make his holidays happy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Angel
Angel is the cutest brown tabby. She is looking for her forever home. She is spayed and fully vaccinated. Angel's front paws are declawed. She is about 2 years old. Angel is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sammy
Sammy is a wonderful guy. He is an Australian Shepard/Cattle dog mix. He is looking for a family to include him in everyday life. If you are looking for a walking partner, Sammy is your guy. Please fill out application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
FYI: Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.
Nelson and Oakley
Nelson and Oakley are pictured. They are a bonded pair looking for a forever home together. They are both brown tabby’s who are up to date on vaccines, deworming and are both neutered. They are huge love bugs and love to follow you everywhere. They love to wrestle, watch birds and eat wet food together. They are being fostered by Sara.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.