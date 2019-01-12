Anakin
Any "Star Wars" fans out there? Anakin is waiting for you! This charming boy is almost 2 years old and the last of his litter. For some reason, he often gets overlooked. Don't miss out on all he has to offer. Anakin is one cool cat.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Rosie
Who's a pretty girl? Rosie is. She is so friendly and sweet. Rosie can be somewhat cautious about new people but if approached gently she welcomes the attention. Rosie is FIV positive, but can happily and safely live with other non-FIV cats just as she does here. Don't wait another minute, come meet her.
Charlie
This is Charlie. Look at that smile and beautiful coat. Charlie is ready to play fetch in his forever home. He will sit for a treat and seems to stay long enough for that ball to get thrown. He is such a happy dog.
FYI: Contact Treasuredfriendsrescue or email us to set up a meet and greet. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Sharpie
Sharpie was left abandoned in a local park with his two brothers. They were all skin and bones with lots of fleas. After a few weeks, he is doing great. Sharpie is a loving cat.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. There are many to choose from. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Ivy
Ivy was rescued from a local animal control. The neighbors claimed that she was left behind after her family moved out. She arrived at FCN scared, very thin and very skittish. She is now much healthier and ready to find her forever home. Ivy would need a quiet home and proper introduction but she should do well in most home environments. For more information about Ivy please contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Bertha
Bertha was a stray walking the streets of Merrillville. She's an older girl that would love to find that purfect home to retire in. A home that's quiet and calm would be best. Bertha is quiet, loving, and adorably cute too. If your home is fairly quiet, you’re searching for that special someone to spend your Saturday night with watching Animal Plant then Bertha may just be the one for you.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Donna
Donna is a very special senior greyhound that requires a very patient family. Donna is on the shy side and can be very reserved. At times her curiosity does get the best of her, and you’ll see her exploring the world around her. Donna is slow to trust, but once you do earn her trust, she will show you what unconditional love is all about. Donna would be happiest in a home without cats or small dogs, but would benefit from having a larger breed dog as a friend to help boost her confidence and help her feel secure.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact the adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.