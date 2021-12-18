Pets of the Week

Autumn

Autumn loves affection and is a quiet girl. She was the momma to 5 babies. Four of the babies have been adopted through our program. There is one left named Iris. It is now momma Autumn's turn to find a forever family. She is a beautiful girl. She’s around 2 years old. Autumn is up to date on all her vaccines, dewormed, and spayed.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Roxie

Roxie is a young shepherd mix. She is very sweet and slightly timid when meeting someone new, but she comes out of her shell pretty quickly, especially when treats or toys are involved. She's pretty reserved and quiet at the shelter, but she enjoys walks and playtime. Roxie already knows two commands - sit and shake. Her previous owners say she is good with cats and other dogs.

