Pets of the Week
Autumn

Autumn loves affection and is a quiet girl. She was the momma to 5 babies. Four of the babies have been adopted through our program. There is one left named Iris. It is now momma Autumn's turn to find a forever family. She is a beautiful girl. She’s around 2 years old. Autumn is up to date on all her vaccines, dewormed, and spayed.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Roxie

Roxie is a young shepherd mix. She is very sweet and slightly timid when meeting someone new, but she comes out of her shell pretty quickly, especially when treats or toys are involved. She's pretty reserved and quiet at the shelter, but she enjoys walks and playtime. Roxie already knows two commands - sit and shake. Her previous owners say she is good with cats and other dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Benny

Benny is a nice adult male, about 3 yrs old. He seems to be well behaved and loves to play. Benny is friendly, smart, and funny. We found him loose on the streets. Please help us find him a home.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Julius

Julius is a loving, playful, funny 2-year-old boy who wants to be your new best friend. He is a treasure.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at  facebook.com/INCatSociety

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

