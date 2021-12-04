Pets of the Week

Iris

Iris is the last kitten of her siblings. She is looking for her forever home. Iris was born Aug. 2, 2021. She is a beautiful black and white kitten. Iris is a little ball of energy. She loves being cradled like a baby. She would love a forever home where she will get a lot of attention and love.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Ziggy

Ziggy is a six-month-old kitten. He is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and likes to play with them. If you don't already have another kitty, consider adopting a friend around the same age as Ziggy. Kittens always do better in pairs. We are not sure how he would be with kids or dogs. He is super playful and loves being petted.