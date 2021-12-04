 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Iris

Iris is the last kitten of her siblings. She is looking for her forever home. Iris was born Aug. 2, 2021. She is a beautiful black and white kitten. Iris is a little ball of energy. She loves being cradled like a baby. She would love a forever home where she will get a lot of attention and love.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Ziggy

Ziggy is a six-month-old kitten. He is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and likes to play with them. If you don't already have another kitty, consider adopting a friend around the same age as Ziggy. Kittens always do better in pairs. We are not sure how he would be with kids or dogs. He is super playful and loves being petted.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Boulder

Boulder is a neutered and vaccinated nine-month-old puppy. He is strong and very playful. Boulder has no aggression towards food or other dogs. He was left behind in a building overnight before he was discovered.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Rosie

Rosie is very shy. She's had a rough life and it shows on her face and body. Rosie will need someone to spend time with her because she was abused. Rosie is about three-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Vincent

Vincent is neutered and vaccinated and is about one-year. He is cat friendly and very sweet.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Domino

Domino is a young male shepherd who was found at a closed elementary school. Children around him were not nice to him. The local animal control rescued Domino and brought him to the shelter. He is not neutered, but soon will be. Domino is dog friendly and children friendly. He has no food aggression.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

