Charlotte
Charlotte is a female white and black domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2013. She was found living outside as a stray and rescued. Charlotte has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FELV tested and microchipped. She was very shy when she first arrived at the rescue but has gotten friendlier with people and loves to be petted. Charlotte gets along with other cats and can live in either a multi-cat home or a single cat home. She is looking for someone who can give her the love and attention she deserves and a chance at a forever home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Sulley
Sulley is a male brown mackerel tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat with a cute pink nose. He was born in April 2018. Sulley is looking for a new home because his owner could no longer care for him. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Sulley may be a big boy, but there is not a mean bone in his body. He is very sweet- natured, laid back and super chilled. Sulley loves when you pay attention to him, scratch his ears or rub his chin, and he is all yours. He gets along with other cats.
Sasha
This is Sasha. She's a rottweiler and is 8 years old. Sasha is spayed and current on shots. Her owner died and no one wanted her. Sasha is best in a home with no other animals.
FYI: Call 219-938-3339 or visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org
Cher
This is Cher. She is an 8-month old border collie mix puppy. All of her other siblings have been adopted except for her. She's very lonely.
Bongo
Bongo is a male 5-year-old Galgo from Spain. He just recently made his big adventure over to the United States in May. Bongo is living with other greyhounds, cats and an Italian greyhound. Bongo walks well on leash but can sometimes get distracted by noises while he walks. Bongo will play with stuffed toys on occasion but isn’t completely sold on them just yet. Bongo has met elementary school-aged children and we believe he would be well suited for a home with children. He is a curious boy that is still shy and a little unsure of new surroundings – especially new noises. If you’re looking for a new shadow, Bongo would be happy to apply for the position. Bongo is still working on becoming comfortable in his kennel while his foster mom is away. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation. If you’d like to learn more about adding Bongo to your family, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.