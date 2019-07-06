Mia
Mia is a female brown tabby with a bit of white domestic shorthaired cat. She is looking for a new home because her former owners divorced. Mia has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and she is also negative for both FIV/FELV. Mia is a very sweet natured and a lovable feline. Taz and she have been together since they were youngsters and are a bonded pair. They would love it if they could be adopted together.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
HoHo
HoHo is a male black and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in the middle of April 2017. He was rescued when he was just several weeks old. Hoho has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. He has a very playful and easygoing nature and loves to play with other cats. He can live in a multi-cat home very easily and would make a great first pet for some lucky family.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Abby
This is Abby. She is about 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. Abby is good around dogs and cats. She would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Oreo
Oreo is a real cutie. He is a Shih Tzu/Poodle mix. He is looking for an active home. Oreo is still a puppy and is about 1 1/2 years old. He loves playtime.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmarte on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Bandido
Bandido is a young male Galgo from Spain. He made his big adventure to the U.S. to find his forever family in May. Bandido is a sweet and affectionate boy once he gets to know you. He would be happiest in a home without cats or small dogs. Bandido finds comfort from the other greyhounds in his foster home. We believe Bandido would be best suited for a home with another medium-large dog to keep him company while his humans are away. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.