Tuffy
Tuffy is a male tabby and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in the middle of September 2018. He was rescued from a local kill shelter. Tuffy has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a very happy-go-lucky boy, friendly, affectionate and easy going. Tuffy is playful, too. Wrestling is his favorite thing to do. Tuffy gets along with the other cats and can live in a multi-cat home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Trouble
Trouble is a male, black domestic shorthaired cat who was born around the middle of July 2018. He and his siblings were rescued from an industrial plant in East Chicago. Trouble has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is full of spunk and energy, but he is not a troublemaker. He was named after the board game, Trouble. Trouble loves playing with ping pong balls and toy springs. He has a very lovable side and enjoys cuddling.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Percy
Percy is a very affectionate, gentle, and an all-around lovely girl. She doesn't interact with the other cats in the room. Percy is not aggressive towards them, she just prefers to be a loner.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Brandy
Brandy is a 2-year-old dilute tortie who wants to be the only pet in your life. She enjoys people but gives a thumbs down to other animals. Attention is at the top of Brandy's priority list. She can't get enough of it. Please stop by her condo and meet this remarkable girl.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Jake
Jake came in and was never claimed. He is a Chow Chow mix. He had heart worm and was treated. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. He is ready for an active family. He does need a lot of exercise.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.