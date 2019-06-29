Aster
Aster is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic short-haired cat. She and her sister Lilac were born in May 2018. They were rescued when someone left them at a local Petco store. Aster has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. She is a very happy-go-lucky,friendly kitty. Aster has a very curious nature and loves following you around. She likes to jump up on your shoulders and check out everything. She has a very playful side too.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Rosebud
Rosebud is a female gray domestic medium-haired kitten, born in September 2018. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Rosebud has a very curious nature and loves to be wherever you are checking things out. She is very friendly and lovable and always ready for a good snuggle. She gets along well with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Kenny
Kenny is just the greatest. He is handsome, friendly, and loving. What more could you ask for? This older gentleman would love to be your only kitty. He would make a great companion, too, since he loves attention.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Edison
This is Edison. He's the cutest, most adorable cat you're ever going to meet. Edison is just over a year old and enjoys exploring and checking things out. This Edison didn't create the light bulb, but will be sure to make your days brighter.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Jane
This is Jane. She is a beautiful black kitty and a sweet girl. Jane is looking for a quiet home. She needs a little patience. She tends to be a bit shy until she knows you. Jane would love to be in a home instead of a cage. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet her.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Jerry, Ink, Marble and Cordell
These male kittens are Jerry, from left, Ink, Marble and Cordell. They are around 13 weeks old. They will receive their rabies shot and be neutered. We are not sure how they are with dogs, cats, or children. The kittens are very playful and curious about their surroundings. After play time they will purr away and cuddle. They are in a foster home receiving lots of love and care.
FYI: Please email: Tinylives17@outlook.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sox
Sox is a young female Galgo from Spain. She just recently made her big adventure over to the United States in May. She is a very affectionate dog that loves attention and hugs. Sox seems to have a bit more energy than the typical retired racing greyhound. She still loves to nap, but if you’re looking for the stereotypical “45 mph couch potato,” Sox may not be the right fit for you. A nice walk does seem to help her relax. She is very friendly with people and all the dogs she meets. Sox would be happiest in a home with medium to large breed dogs and without cats. Sox has earned the nickname “the singing Galgo” and has already mastered the “greyhound lean.” Sox has a big personality and has a lot to “say.” She even gives kisses when you ask her to. Sox has a long, curly tail that goes straight up in the air when she runs up to greet you. Sox doesn’t have a problem with the stairs in her foster home, but she is still working on willingly going into her kennel. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot + fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.