Raggedy Ann and Andy
Raggedy Ann & Andy are brother and sister. These kitties do not need to be adopted together but it would be amazing if they were. Andy is vocal and very affectionate. Ann is more shy but will warm up to you once she knows you will not hurt her. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org
FYI: Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Milo
Milo was rescued from a bad situation and he is all ready for a good home. He is about 5 years old and blind in one eye. He is going blind in his other eye. Milo is such a loving and playful guy and would make a wonderful companion. We will have him and others at the Schererville PetSmart this weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet him.
Bentley
Bentley is a male domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his siblings were born in the middle of June 2018. They were rescued when their mom was killed by a fox. Bentley has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is an extremely energetic and playful kitty. He plays like the Energizer Bunny. Bentley keeps going, and going and going. Adopt him with one of his brothers Rebel or Oliver because two kittens are great companions and playmates for each other.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Boggle
Boggle is a female white and black tuxedo kitten who was born in the middle of February 2018. She and her brother were rescued from a local kill shelter. Boggle has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is very sweet natured and lovable. Boggle loves to cuddle. She has a very playful side too.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Fiona
Fiona is a happy 4-year-old greyhound that loves people. She learns quickly and gets along well with the other greyhound in her foster home. Fiona tested well with cats when she met them at a volunteer’s home. Fiona is a puppy at heart and can be curious about her surroundings. She is not fostered with young children, but we have no reason to believe that she would not be well suited for a home with children. She enjoys playing with stuffed toys but is still working on her leash manners and how to navigate stairs.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.