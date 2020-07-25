Pets of the Week

Ozark
Ozark is a domestic long hair kitten. He was born on April 9, 2020. Ozark will need to be brushed weekly to keep his fur from being matted. He is such a loving boy who would do great in a house with other cats. He loves to cuddle and wrestle with his friends. Ozark is neutered and up to date on vaccines and deworming.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.
Wade and Wrigley
These cats are Wade and Wrigley. These two brothers are looking for a home. They are about 3 months old. They are neutered and have vaccinations.
FYI: Call the shelter 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Chicory
Chicory is a very sweet, loving 1-year-old girl who loves attention. She is beautiful and playful.
FYI: For more information please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Petunia
Petunia may look a little rough but that is because prior to coming to ICS we believe she was attacked by a raccoon. This has left her a little shy, but she has “a heart of gold”. She starts purring before you even start petting her. Petunia gives wonderful head butts. She is a true sweetheart.
FYI: For more information, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Cheech
Cheech is a 4-year-old Greyhound Lurcher (Greyhound mix used in field trial races). He has a lot of spunk. He loves to play with his toys, other dogs and especially people. Cheech is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE). He has been excelling at this training program, but occasionally he decides he would rather play than do his commands. Can you blame him? Who doesn’t want to have fun? Cheech would be happiest in a home without cats.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about Cheech, contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
