Pets of the Week

Petunia

Petunia may look a little rough but that is because prior to coming to ICS we believe she was attacked by a raccoon. This has left her a little shy, but she has “a heart of gold”. She starts purring before you even start petting her. Petunia gives wonderful head butts. She is a true sweetheart.

FYI: For more information, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cheech

Cheech is a 4-year-old Greyhound Lurcher (Greyhound mix used in field trial races). He has a lot of spunk. He loves to play with his toys, other dogs and especially people. Cheech is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE). He has been excelling at this training program, but occasionally he decides he would rather play than do his commands. Can you blame him? Who doesn’t want to have fun? Cheech would be happiest in a home without cats.