Roscoe
Roscoe is cute and snuggly. He is a wonderful boy that enjoys life and having fun. Stop in and meet him.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Boots
Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her. Come visit her and see if it's a match.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
Hugo
We believe Hugo is a hound mix and still a puppy. He is a happy, beautiful boy. He looks like he will be large when fully grown.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.