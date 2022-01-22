Pets of the Week

Louie and Annie
Louie and Annie are cuties. Louie is a happy puppy. His mother is Annie. They are dachshund mixes. Annie is a nice girl who was found on the streets with her puppies. She is about 5-years-old. Annie loves to sleep under the covers.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Clown and Buttons
Clown and Buttons are two former housemates who were abandoned at a boarding facility for four years before coming to the Independent Cat Society. They were shy but are opening up. They are looking for a retirement home together. Clown is a 9 1/2-year-old female and Buttons is an almost 6-year-old boy.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Joey
Joey was left in a crate next to a garbage dumpster on a very cold day. He is about 2-years-old and is a mixed breed. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Joey has a loving personality with people. However, with dogs he is not friendly. He would be best in a home with no other pets. Joey wants all the love for himself.
Pudding
Pudding was tossed out by a woman who decided to open her car door in front of the shelter and throw him out like garbage. He is about 1-year-old, is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Pudding is a lover and you can hear him purr throughout the shelter.
Von
Von has been at the shelter for awhile. He has to be the only cat in the house. He is loving and it will take him some time to warm up to you. Von is about 2-year's old and is vaccinated.
Zeus
Zeus is a well behaved boy. He loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. He was an owner give up. There were bad living conditions and the other dog did not like him. He would love to be king of the home by being the only pet.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
