 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week
0 Comments
urgent

Pets of the Week

  • 0

Louie and Annie

Louie and Annie are cuties. Louie is a happy puppy. His mother is Annie. They are dachshund mixes. Annie is a nice girl who was found on the streets with her puppies. She is about 5-years-old. Annie loves to sleep under the covers.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Clown and Buttons

Clown and Buttons are two former housemates who were abandoned at a boarding facility for four years before coming to the Independent Cat Society. They were shy but are opening up. They are looking for a retirement home together. Clown is a 9 1/2-year-old female and Buttons is an almost 6-year-old boy.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Joey

Joey was left in a crate next to a garbage dumpster on a very cold day. He is about 2-years-old and is a mixed breed. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Joey has a loving personality with people. However, with dogs he is not  friendly. He would be best in a home with no other pets. Joey wants all the love for himself.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Pudding

Pudding was tossed out by a woman who decided to open her car door in front of the shelter and throw him out like garbage. He is about 1-year-old, is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Pudding is a lover and you can hear him purr throughout the shelter.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Von

Von has been at the shelter for awhile. He has to be the only cat in the house. He is loving and it will take him some time to warm up to you. Von is about 2-year's old and is vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Zeus

Zeus is a well behaved boy. He loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. He was an owner give up. There were bad living conditions and the other dog did not like him. He would love to be king of the home by being the only pet.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets of the Week
Pets

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning
Pets

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

Our pets aren’t just companion animals. They’re treasured friends, and even beloved family members. While it’s never fun or pleasant to think about what will happen to them if the worst should happen to us, it’s very important to consider how we can ensure they are well cared for when and if we are no longer able to care for them ourselves. Thankfully, creating a solid plan through a pet trust can help give us peace of mind.

Pets of the Week
Pets

Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts