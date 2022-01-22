Pets of the Week

Louie and Annie

Louie and Annie are cuties. Louie is a happy puppy. His mother is Annie. They are dachshund mixes. Annie is a nice girl who was found on the streets with her puppies. She is about 5-years-old. Annie loves to sleep under the covers.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Clown and Buttons

Clown and Buttons are two former housemates who were abandoned at a boarding facility for four years before coming to the Independent Cat Society. They were shy but are opening up. They are looking for a retirement home together. Clown is a 9 1/2-year-old female and Buttons is an almost 6-year-old boy.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Joey