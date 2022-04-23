Pets of the Week

Willow and Ruby
Willow (diluted calico) and Ruby (diluted tabby) are both lovely sisters. They both tested positive for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) but that hasn't hindered them from having a normal life at all. They are both 100% healthy and have never been sick. They were born on April 15, 2021. Willow loves to cuddle and is very curious. She loves to look out the window at birds and squirrels. Ruby is more laid back (and has a grumpy cat look to her) but also likes to run after her sister and play with her toys. She loves to smell for food so you have to watch out she doesn't take your lunch. Both are just like any other cats and would love to find that perfect caring person who will do anything for them when the time comes and wants to give them a good chance at life. They would both do good adopted together. That way they won't stress out as much in a new place. Part of keeping FELV at bay is low stress for the kitties and a good balanced diet. The virus is not transferred to humans or other animals. It can be transferred to cats through saliva and blood. So these kitties will do good being the only cats in the home or with other positive kitties. If you are thinking of adopting FELV cats, it is a good idea to do your research and always ask questions.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Star and Alvin
Star and her brother Alvin are looking for homes. They look like they will be large dogs. They are just now learning to walk on leashes. Star and Alvin are friendly, affectionate, playful, curious and love kisses. They will make great family pets.
FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Raquel
Raquel is a mixed breed dog who is about two-years-old. She is scheduled to be spayed and vaccinated this week. She is not dog or food aggressive. Raquel walks extremely well on a leash. She would do great with a family with children over the age of 10.
Tango
Tango is 8-years-old and was adopted from the shelter four years ago and returned because the owner didn't want him anymore.
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
