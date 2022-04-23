Pets of the Week

Willow (diluted calico) and Ruby (diluted tabby) are both lovely sisters. They both tested positive for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) but that hasn't hindered them from having a normal life at all. They are both 100% healthy and have never been sick. They were born on April 15, 2021. Willow loves to cuddle and is very curious. She loves to look out the window at birds and squirrels. Ruby is more laid back (and has a grumpy cat look to her) but also likes to run after her sister and play with her toys. She loves to smell for food so you have to watch out she doesn't take your lunch. Both are just like any other cats and would love to find that perfect caring person who will do anything for them when the time comes and wants to give them a good chance at life. They would both do good adopted together. That way they won't stress out as much in a new place. Part of keeping FELV at bay is low stress for the kitties and a good balanced diet. The virus is not transferred to humans or other animals. It can be transferred to cats through saliva and blood. So these kitties will do good being the only cats in the home or with other positive kitties. If you are thinking of adopting FELV cats, it is a good idea to do your research and always ask questions.