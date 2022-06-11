Pets of the Week

Luigi

Luigi is a 4-year-old male who is neutered and up to date on his shots. He is very friendly and loves attention. He has been around other cats and seems like he does well with the females instead of the male cats. The few times he’s been around dogs he hisses. He likes to play and he loves his wet food. Luigi would make a wonderful pet for someone who can give him love and all the attention he needs.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet.

Maxi and Smiley

Brother and sister team Maxi and Smiley came to Independent Cat Society following the death of their human. They are looking for a permanent home together. (They are bonded so they have to go together.)

FYI: For more information about Maxi and Smiley or other cats and kittens available for adoption, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ashley

Ashley is a sweet, loving playful 1-year-old princess who is looking for a home to call her own. She is an absolute delight.

FYI: For more information about Ashley or other cats and kittens available for adoption, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Gabe

Gabe is a young Doberman Pincher who was found with another dog relaxing in the sun on a very warm day. Both of them were just watching the sun as it glistened on the water. He is highly stressed at the shelter and would love to find a home soon. Gabe is a sweet dog who has an enormous personality to match his size.

FYI: Gabe is available at the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and the number is 219-938-3339.

