BUNTING
Bunting is a very sweet young (2 years old) male greyhound that is currently completing the TGIE program. His handler's describe him as friendly, affectionate and smart. He has a real love for people. His training is coming along wonderfully. Bunting is still working on his leash manners. He enjoys squeaky toys and playing with the other greyhounds. Bunting will be ready for his forever home upon completion of the TGIE program on Jan. 3, 2019.
FYI: Visit http://tgie-greyhounds.org/ or contact adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
ZOEY
Zoey is an adult Yorkshire Terrier mix. She is a really nice girl looking for a home for the holidays.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
LOVEY
Lovey is a beautiful tabby with medium length fur. She is a young adult kitty looking for a happy home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
JELLY BEAN
Jelly Bean is a young female greyhound currently completing the TGIE training program where she is learning basic obedience commands. It takes Jelly Bean some time to warm up to new environments and people. Jelly Bean would be best suited in a low-key environment. She also has daily medication for stomatitis (inflammation of her gums). Jelly Bean will be ready for her forever home upon completion of the TGIE program on Jan. 3, 2019.
FYI: Visit visit: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. Contact adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.