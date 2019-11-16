This is Ace. This beautiful guy needs a home. He is a Boxer and is about one-year-old. He gets along with other dogs and is a very nice boy.
FYI: Please fill out application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
This is Fargo (left). He is around 12 weeks old and ready to find his forever home. He is a complete lap cat and loves to give kisses. He enjoys his wet food every morning. He loves his brother Oakley. They love to give each other kisses and love to play tag.
Esperanza is a young Galgo from Spain. She is a sweet, beautiful girl who so desperately wants to please. She is a bit unsure of humans, especially men, and it will take some time to gain her trust and make her comfortable. She has relied on the other dogs to show her the ropes. She gets along great with the other big dogs and had no reaction when she met the neighbor’s Dachshund. Due to the amount of dogs in our home she sleeps and eats in her crate but has the run of the house while we are home. She prefers to be in a quieter area of the house where she can watch her surroundings and will seek out attention periodically. A six-foot fence is a must as she was able to jump a four-foot fence. Esperanza will make a wonderful companion for someone.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Kenny
Kenny is just the greatest. He is handsome, friendly, and loving. What more could you ask for? This older gentleman would love to be your only kitty. He would make a great companion, too, since he loves attention.
Fargo and Oakley
This is Fargo (left). He is around 12 weeks old and ready to find his forever home. He is a complete lap cat and loves to give kisses. He enjoys his wet food every morning. He loves his brother Oakley. They love to give each other kisses and love to play tag.
