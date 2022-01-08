Pets of the Week

Balki and Fred
Balki and Fred are about 5 1/2-month-old brothers. Balki has a little white on his chest and belly. Fred is all black. They’re fully vetted. They are really sweet, calm, playful cats. They like to play with toys and just lounge around. Balki and Fred get along with other cats. They’re really shy, though, and were scared to death at Petsmart for an adoption event, so they’ll need some time to adjust to their new home when they get adopted.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Tabitha
Tabitha is about 1-year-old. She's been overlooked because she likes to hide at adoption events. At the shelter, she comes out of her cage to play with toys and other kitties. She'd love to have another younger cat or one of her siblings with her in her new home. We're not sure how she is around dogs or kids. She loves being petted and can be picked up.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Baxter
Baxter is a senior dog who was found and not claimed. He is a small terrier. He is leery of strangers, but is good once he knows you. Baxter has been at the shelter for a while and needs a retirement home. Please give this little guy a chance.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Mona
Mona is a sweet 6 1/2-year-old baby girl. She has come so far. She used to be very shy but now she is out and about. Call to make an appointment to meet her.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
