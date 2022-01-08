 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Balki and Fred

Balki and Fred are about 5 1/2-month-old brothers. Balki has a little white on his chest and belly. Fred is all black. They’re fully vetted. They are really sweet, calm, playful cats. They like to play with toys and just lounge around. Balki and Fred get along with other cats. They’re really shy, though, and were scared to death at Petsmart for an adoption event, so they’ll need some time to adjust to their new home when they get adopted.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Tabitha

Tabitha is about 1-year-old. She's been overlooked because she likes to hide at adoption events. At the shelter, she comes out of her cage to play with toys and other kitties. She'd love to have another younger cat or one of her siblings with her in her new home. We're not sure how she is around dogs or kids. She loves being petted and can be picked up.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Baxter

Baxter is a senior dog who was found and not claimed. He is a small terrier. He is leery of strangers, but is good once he knows you. Baxter has been at the shelter for a while and needs a retirement home. Please give this little guy a chance.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Mona

Mona is a sweet 6 1/2-year-old baby girl. She has come so far. She used to be very shy but now she is out and about. Call to make an appointment to meet her.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

