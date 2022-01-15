Pets of the Week

Zeus

Zeus is a well behaved boy. He loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. He was an owner give up. There were bad living conditions and the other dog did not like him. He would love to be king of the home by being the only pet.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Louie

Louie is a dashing, laid back 41/2-year-old old guy who loves to hang out and be adored. If you are looking for a cool cat to chill with, Louie is your man.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Yoda

Yoda is a playful, inquisitive 7-month-old guy who came to us as a stray. He would be an entertaining addition to your family.

