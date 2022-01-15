 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week
urgent

Pets of the Week

Zeus

Zeus is a well behaved boy. He loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. He was an owner give up. There were bad living conditions and the other dog did not like him. He would love to be king of the home by being the only pet.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Louie

Louie is a dashing, laid back 41/2-year-old old guy who loves to hang out and be adored. If you are looking for a cool cat to chill with, Louie is your man.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Yoda

Yoda is a playful, inquisitive 7-month-old guy who came to us as a stray. He would be an entertaining addition to your family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Tomato

What a beautiful, sweet, chill guy Tomato is. Tomato came to us when his human mommy passed away. He is a wonderful 3-year-old kitty.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Rocky

Rocky is a 9-month old baby boy who can be a little shy at first but warms up pretty quickly. He came to us as a stray a couple months ago.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Baxter

Baxter is a senior dog who was found and not claimed. He is a small terrier. He is leery of strangers, but is good once he knows you. Baxter has been at the shelter for a while and needs a retirement home. Please give this little guy a chance.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet-and-greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

