 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Pets of the Week

  • 0

Diva

Diva is around 8-months-old. She's been at the shelter since she was a kitten and now that she's older she keeps getting overlooked. Her big yellow-green kitty eyes are sweet. She's well behaved and playful. Diva is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter. She likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and likes to play with them, so she would do well with another kitty around her age. She might be a little shy at first, but will come around as soon as she feels safe. We are not sure how she would be with kids or dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Bo

Bo is a beautiful, laid back 3-year-old medium-haired Ginger looking for a home to call his own. He is such a wonderful boy.

People are also reading…

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Percy

Percy is a lovely 5 1/2-year-old princess who is a sweet and playful girl. She is friendly and very social. She seems to prefer the company of people over other cats so she would thrive as an only kitty.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Romeo

Romeo is a lady's man. He was found living under a boat and some kind people caught him and brought him into the shelter so he could be out of the cold weather. Romeo is definitely cat friendly and will be neutered soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Cotton

Cotton was found living on the streets. She is a year old and will be spayed soon. Cotton gets along well with other cats and would make a great friend for life.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Joey

Joey was left in a crate next to a garbage dumpster on a very cold day. He is about 2-years-old and is a mixed breed. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Joey has a loving personality with people. However, with dogs he is not  friendly. He would be best in a home with no other pets. Joey wants all the love for himself.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Encouraging TripsWithPets' survey indicates 2022 will be a year that brings the return of ‘reluctant travelers’

Encouraging TripsWithPets' survey indicates 2022 will be a year that brings the return of ‘reluctant travelers’

Traveling to see loved ones, weekend getaways, vacations - all came to a grinding halt as the pandemic swept through countries around the world. Airline reservations and hotel bookings spiraled to an all-time low. Travel plans that had already been made were canceled. Now, two years later, we see signs of recovery and hope for the future. The question is - are pet travelers ready to resume travel as we head into spring?

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

Our pets aren’t just companion animals. They’re treasured friends, and even beloved family members. While it’s never fun or pleasant to think about what will happen to them if the worst should happen to us, it’s very important to consider how we can ensure they are well cared for when and if we are no longer able to care for them ourselves. Thankfully, creating a solid plan through a pet trust can help give us peace of mind.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The 10 'grossest' words in the English language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts