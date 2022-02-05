Pets of the Week

Diva

Diva is around 8-months-old. She's been at the shelter since she was a kitten and now that she's older she keeps getting overlooked. Her big yellow-green kitty eyes are sweet. She's well behaved and playful. Diva is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter. She likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and likes to play with them, so she would do well with another kitty around her age. She might be a little shy at first, but will come around as soon as she feels safe. We are not sure how she would be with kids or dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Bo

Bo is a beautiful, laid back 3-year-old medium-haired Ginger looking for a home to call his own. He is such a wonderful boy.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Percy

Percy is a lovely 5 1/2-year-old princess who is a sweet and playful girl. She is friendly and very social. She seems to prefer the company of people over other cats so she would thrive as an only kitty.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Romeo

Romeo is a lady's man. He was found living under a boat and some kind people caught him and brought him into the shelter so he could be out of the cold weather. Romeo is definitely cat friendly and will be neutered soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Cotton

Cotton was found living on the streets. She is a year old and will be spayed soon. Cotton gets along well with other cats and would make a great friend for life.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Joey

Joey was left in a crate next to a garbage dumpster on a very cold day. He is about 2-years-old and is a mixed breed. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Joey has a loving personality with people. However, with dogs he is not friendly. He would be best in a home with no other pets. Joey wants all the love for himself.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

