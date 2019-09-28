Luna
Luna is looking for a home. She is a black, German Shepherd mix. She is around 3 years old. Luna is a beautiful dog.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Frazier
Frazier has been at the shelter for about a year and he still has not found his forever family. He is extremely lovable, good with other cats, and just wants to be petted all the time. He will make you smile as soon as you meet him. He even has a special characteristic called his “happy hop.” Frazier loves to jump up when he is being petted.
FYI: If you are interested in Frazier and would like to know more information please email tinylives17@outlook.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Blanche
Say hello to Blanche. She may seem a bit reserved at first but she really is a charming girl who loves to play. Her soft fur makes it almost impossible to stop petting her. She definitely enjoys the attention, though.
You have free articles remaining.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Zena
Meet Zena. This gal is large and in charge. She is very friendly. If that isn't enough to win you over, we bet her short little tail that wags when she's happy will. Zena is also a people lover and does well with kids.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Flo
Flo is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Flo once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.