Pets of the Week
urgent

Pets of the Week

Bean

Bean is an 8-month-old female looking for her forever family. She is shy at first but affectionate when she gets to know you. She has a beautiful, soft coat and loves chin and shoulder scratches. She is a big fan of cuddling up and playing with her mouse toys. Bean has had all her vaccines and is spayed. She would prefer a home with no dogs or small children.

FYI: If you have any questions or are interested, email  treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Blondie

Blondie is such a sweetheart. She is just happy. She is looking for a home for the holidays. Blondie has a great personality. Her owner could not take care of her any longer.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Scooter

Scooter is a senior lady, who is just over 13 years old. She came to Independent Cat Society and is looking for her retirement home. Is it with you?

FYI: For more information, visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Toby

This beautiful 3-year-old stunner came to Independent Cat Society as a stray about 6 weeks ago. He is sweet, chill and ready for his forever home.

FYI: For more information, visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Domino

Domino is a young male shepherd who was found at a closed elementary school. Children around him were not nice to him. The local animal control rescued Domino and brought him to the shelter. He is not neutered, but soon will be. Domino is dog friendly and children friendly. He has no food aggression.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Milo

Milo is a young neutered male who was surrendered to the Humane Society because he was not being cared for properly. He is very sweet and just a lovable sack of energy.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

