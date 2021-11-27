Pets of the Week

Bean

Bean is an 8-month-old female looking for her forever family. She is shy at first but affectionate when she gets to know you. She has a beautiful, soft coat and loves chin and shoulder scratches. She is a big fan of cuddling up and playing with her mouse toys. Bean has had all her vaccines and is spayed. She would prefer a home with no dogs or small children.

FYI: If you have any questions or are interested, email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Blondie

Blondie is such a sweetheart. She is just happy. She is looking for a home for the holidays. Blondie has a great personality. Her owner could not take care of her any longer.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Scooter