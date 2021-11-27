Pets of the Week

Bean
Bean is an 8-month-old female looking for her forever family. She is shy at first but affectionate when she gets to know you. She has a beautiful, soft coat and loves chin and shoulder scratches. She is a big fan of cuddling up and playing with her mouse toys. Bean has had all her vaccines and is spayed. She would prefer a home with no dogs or small children.
FYI: If you have any questions or are interested, email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Blondie
Blondie is such a sweetheart. She is just happy. She is looking for a home for the holidays. Blondie has a great personality. Her owner could not take care of her any longer.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Scooter
Scooter is a senior lady, who is just over 13 years old. She came to Independent Cat Society and is looking for her retirement home. Is it with you?
FYI: For more information, visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Toby
This beautiful 3-year-old stunner came to Independent Cat Society as a stray about 6 weeks ago. He is sweet, chill and ready for his forever home.
FYI: For more information, visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Domino
Domino is a young male shepherd who was found at a closed elementary school. Children around him were not nice to him. The local animal control rescued Domino and brought him to the shelter. He is not neutered, but soon will be. Domino is dog friendly and children friendly. He has no food aggression.
Milo
Milo is a young neutered male who was surrendered to the Humane Society because he was not being cared for properly. He is very sweet and just a lovable sack of energy.
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
