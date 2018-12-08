Yahtzee
Yahtzee is a male gray mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten who was born at the end of March 2018. He and his brother, Bingo, were rescued from a local kill shelter. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Yahtzee is a mellow kitten. He's very laidback and lovable. His favorite toys are springs and ping pong balls. He would play with them all day long.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Olivia
Olivia is a female gray tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2016. She was rescued from a domestic abuse situation when she was left behind. Olivia has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She was shy and quiet at first but now she is feeling much better and coming out of her shell. Olivia is a social and loving cat. She loves attention and will coo and purr when you pet her.
FYI: Contact Second Chance for Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Stan
Stan is an adult male Terrier mix. He's gray with white. Stan is estimated to be about 3 years old and weighs about 65 pounds. He's neutered and is very energetic and active. Stan is friendly with all of the people who he has met. He's very picky about his canine friends and so far has only done well with another dog who was brought in with him named Lee.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Chance:
Chance is ready for applications and meet and greets. He is a lovable kitten and runs like a bunny. He loves to show off his hunting skills and he loves to jump super high. Chance does great with other cats.
FYI: Email Tinylives17@outlook.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Reno
Reno is a Chihuahua mix. He is a happy, fun loving little guy. He is full of energy but loves to sit on your lap. Reno needs a home for Christmas.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.