Roxie
Roxie is a young female greyhound who recently came back to American Greyhound due to some medical concerns and a change in family dynamic. Roxie is a very sweet girl that currently lives with a Shih Tzu as well as a tabby cat. Her tabby cat friend even goes on walks with her. Roxie walks very well on leash and would likely enjoy life in an apartment or a house. She isn’t a huge fan of stuffed toys, but she does love to chase after tennis balls. Roxie is on the shy side and she is very unsure of many things around her. Slowly but surely she is coming out of her shell and starting to relax. New or loud noises are still very scary for her. First thing in the morning, she is playful and excited to start her day. Roxie has met young children and we don’t have any reason to believe she wouldn’t be well suited to live with them. One of Roxie’s favorite things to do is lay outside and soak up the sun.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Pluto
Check out those magnificent whiskers. This handsome guy is Pluto. He is 10 years old. Don't let that scare you, he still knows how to have a good time. You show him a feather toy and the party starts. Pluto can also be super chill. He may not sit in your lap, but he is rather content to sit right beside you.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Wiley
Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wiley. He is about a year old. When you first meet Wiley he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and receiving pets. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or relaxing under blankets. Stop in and meet him.
Fritz
This is Fritz. He is a German Shepherd mix. This guy is a great boy. He loves to be where you are. He is only close to 1-year-old and has a lot of energy. Fritz is looking for an active family and would make a great addition to any family.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet him at 219-922-1766.