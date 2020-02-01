Pets of the Week

PJ

PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet. She is well worth the time.

FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.

Jordan and Tyler

This is Jordan and Tyler. They are beautiful male cats looking to join a family. They are shy at first but are full of love and playfulness. They would love to live in a house instead of a cage. They need to be adopted together. They have been at the Schererville PetSmart for awhile.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Superman