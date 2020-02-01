Pets of the Week

PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Jordan and Tyler
This is Jordan and Tyler. They are beautiful male cats looking to join a family. They are shy at first but are full of love and playfulness. They would love to live in a house instead of a cage. They need to be adopted together. They have been at the Schererville PetSmart for awhile.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Superman
Superman is a Galgo that recently came to the United States from Spain. Superman is still learning that life is about to get a lot better for him. He prefers to spend most of his time in his foster home inside his kennel. It is likely going to take Superman awhile to adjust to his new life in foster care and he will require patience on the part of his adopter to help him feel safe and comfortable. Superman would benefit from having another dog in the house to look to for confidence. Superman is a sweet boy, but he is still very shy and afraid of his new surroundings.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Billie Jean
Billie Jean is a 1.5-year-old Lab mix. Her family could no longer care for her. She is such a good girl. She does well with kids and other dogs. She is active and affectionate.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219.476.PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org.
Otis
Otis is a beautiful black kitty. He is a big lover boy. Otis needs a wonderful home where he'll get lots of love.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. Call 219-922-1766.
12 Things to do in the Region this week