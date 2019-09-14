Micro
Micro is a DSH black/ Smokey kitten. He will be a small cat. He was hand fed by his foster mom who has taken care of him since he was a week old. Micro needs a special home where his forever owners will need to be cautious of where they step. Micro is a very lovable kitten, loves to wrestle, and loves to snuggle next to you at nighttime. He would love to have a cat/kitten friend at home waiting for him.
FYI: Email tinylives17@outlook.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Butch
Butch is a good boy. He is a young Labrador Retriever mix. If you are looking for a great family dog, Butch would make a great pet.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.
Pandy
This cutie is Pandy. She is a year old and looking for a family. Pandy is a really sweet girl that will follow you around so you can pet her. One of her favorite things to do is play. If you need some love and excitement in your life you have to meet her.
FYI: For more information, visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Willow
Willow is beautiful, sweet and loving. One of her favorite things is to have her lovely locks brushed. She also enjoys spending her time cuddled up in a cozy cat bed. If you really want to win her heart offer some cat treats.
FYI: For more information, visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Mailon
Mailon is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Mailon once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, contact adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.