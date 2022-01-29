Pets of the Week

Chanel
Chanel wants love and a home. She wants to be petted and cuddled all the time. She is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so she likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and she likes to play with them. Chanel would do well with a kitty around the same age. She might be a little shy when you take her home, but will come around as soon as she feels safe. Not sure how she would be with kids or dogs.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Soldier
Soldier is a 12-week-old puppy who was abandoned in a plastic container on a very cold day in front of the shelter. He was born with a foot that is deformed and it seems not to bother him. He is sweet and deserves a loving home.
Chase
Chase was found living on the streets and animal control picked him up and brought him into the shelter. Chase is not dog or food aggressive and seems to be low-key. He is about 2-years-old and is neutered and vaccinated.
Cotton
Cotton was found living on the streets. She is a year old and will be spayed soon. Cotton gets along well with other cats and would make a great friend for life.
Joey
Joey was left in a crate next to a garbage dumpster on a very cold day. He is about 2-years-old and is a mixed breed. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Joey has a loving personality with people. However, with dogs he is not friendly. He would be best in a home with no other pets. Joey wants all the love for himself.
