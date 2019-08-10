Sonja
Sonja is a female black and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in June 2012. She was rescued from a home with over 20 cats after her previous owner passed away. Sonja came to SC4Pets already spayed and front declawed. She is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Sonja has a very gentle, sweet, and laid-back personality. She is a little scared around new people at first, but absolutely loves to be petted. She is also good with other cats. Sonja would make a great addition to a family who is looking for a sweet, lovable and calm companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Elvis
Elvis is three-and-a-half years old but still acts like a kitten. He loves to play with feathers and give you lots of kisses. Elvis has a beautiful coat that has colors of butterscotch in it. His fur almost feels like velvet. He would love a home with a cat tree that he can climb and someone to show him lots of love.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Cayenne
Cayenne is a male orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat, born in March 2018. He had been living outside when he was badly injured. He was rescued and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and has now made a complete recovery and is very healthy. Cayenne is neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He has a very healthy appetite and it shows. And even though he is big, he loves to be held like a baby. Cayenne loves to play and run around with other cats and likes playing with toys, too. He is people friendly and gets along with other laidback cats. He's not a fan of dogs though. Cayenne would also do well as the only pet in the home.
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.