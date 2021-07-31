 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Ghost

Ghost is a well behaved Husky mix with beautiful sky blue eyes. He is a good boy on the leash and really enjoys walks. He's pretty quiet and reserved at the shelter. He is looking for a nice home of his own where he can play and rest.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email  treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Purrito

Purrito is a beautiful, sweet, inquisitive 5 1/2-year-old gentleman looking for a home of his own. He is funny and playful.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Renny

Renny is a beautiful 7-year old princess who can initially be quite shy, but with patience and, yes bribery (she loves treats!), the right person can win this wonderful girl's heart.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sky

Sky is a beautiful 4-year-old princess looking for her forever home. She came to Independent Cat Society as a kitten in 2017 and was adopted with her littermates. Unfortunately it didn’t work out and she was returned in May. She is a sweet, snuggly little girl who wants to be loved.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Julia

Julia is a senior dog who was abandoned. She is a low key dog who has a loving personality. She walks well on a leash and would make a great companion for an older couple.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Yoda

Yoda is a 4-year-old Jack Russell who is very sweet. He has a loving and playful personality and would do great in a home with children who like to play.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

