Pets of the Week

Ghost
Ghost is a well behaved Husky mix with beautiful sky blue eyes. He is a good boy on the leash and really enjoys walks. He's pretty quiet and reserved at the shelter. He is looking for a nice home of his own where he can play and rest.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Purrito
Purrito is a beautiful, sweet, inquisitive 5 1/2-year-old gentleman looking for a home of his own. He is funny and playful.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Renny
Renny is a beautiful 7-year old princess who can initially be quite shy, but with patience and, yes bribery (she loves treats!), the right person can win this wonderful girl's heart.
Sky
Sky is a beautiful 4-year-old princess looking for her forever home. She came to Independent Cat Society as a kitten in 2017 and was adopted with her littermates. Unfortunately it didn’t work out and she was returned in May. She is a sweet, snuggly little girl who wants to be loved.
Julia
Julia is a senior dog who was abandoned. She is a low key dog who has a loving personality. She walks well on a leash and would make a great companion for an older couple.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Yoda
Yoda is a 4-year-old Jack Russell who is very sweet. He has a loving and playful personality and would do great in a home with children who like to play.
