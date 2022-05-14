Pets of the Week

Kitty K

Kitty K is a gorgeous, long haired, black kitty, who is about 8 months old. He is a little shy until he gets to know you, but once he does he just wants to be petted and makes the cutest noises. He is in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats and to play with them (with the proper introduction). Be prepared to possibly give him a little time to adjust. Not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.

FYI: If you're looking for a super sweet, playful and loving special cat to bring home, please make an appointment to come and see him at the shelter to adopt or foster to adopt. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon til 4 p.m.

Yelena

Yelena had a bit of a rough start, suffering from feline distemper when she came into our care. Just as her super hero namesake, she put up a strong fight and is now healthy and ready for a forever home. She is about 8 months old. Yelena loves to cuddle and loves to play. She especially loves her crinkle toys which she carries around like freshly caught prey. She is being fostered by Amanda.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Ghost

Ghost is a cutie. He is a cattle dog. Ghost is a puppy and will need a lot of attention and exercise. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, athletic and funny.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Palmer

Sweet Palmer is a beautiful, wonderful guy. This handsome boy was dumped at our door. We hope to help him find a new loving home soon where he can live out his life being loved. Please stop in and meet him soon.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

