JuneBug
JuneBug is about 4 months old and loves to play. She is not a big cuddlier yet but is learning. She lives with other cats and loves them. She also lives with dogs and may not love them but is brave enough to chase and be chased by them for fun.
FYI: Contact Nrukes@yahoo.com if you are interested in adopting JuneBug. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Jaxson
Jaxson is a wonderful and happy boy. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. He is looking for a large yard to run in. Jaxson would love to join your family and get out of the kennel.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends fron noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.
Largartijo
Largartijo is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Largartijo once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator.
Diamond
Meet Diamond. This girl has so much sparkle. She really is the best. She loves other cats and enjoys mothering the kittens in her room. Diamond likes to sit in your lap and she might even give you some kitty kisses too.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Moana
This beauty is Moana. She enjoys lounging in baskets and won't turn down a brushing. If you are looking for a mellow cat, she could be the one for you. Moana is a sweet and gentle girl. She tends to be on the quiet side, so we think she would probably like a relaxed environment where she can curl up and be your couch kitty.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.