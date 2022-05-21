Pets of the Week

Skipper and Gilligan

Skipper and Gilligan are both 1-year-old. They are a bonded pair because they are siblings and love each other. Skipper is a male and is a short hair buff colored Tabby. Gilligan is a female and has longer hair and is orange in color. They were very shy when they came to PetSmart, but have really warmed up. They love to play with toys, especially mice. They have been at PetSmart since the middle of February and would love to have a home of their own. We are not sure if they get along with dogs, but they’ve been around other cats.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet.

Milo

Milo is a male, around 1-year-old and is a Domestic shorthaired orange and white Tabby. He should be an indoor only cat. He's been at the shelter for awhile because he's a boy with a lot of energy. Milo loves to play with toys and he'd really like to play with you in a home of his own and leave the shelter life behind. Once he gets his built up energy out, he likes cuddles too. With the proper introduction, he likes other cats, but not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Kasia

Kasia is a Carolina Dingo. She is a sweet and loving dog who loves to play. She walks extremely well on a leash and is dog friendly. Kasia is spayed and vaccinated. She would do great in an active home as she loves to engage with people.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Jade

Jade is a laid back dog who was left in a fence overnight at the back of the shelter. The kind people took her and got her spayed right away. She walks quite well on a leash and is dog friendly. Jade would be great in a family who wants to love her as she deserves.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

