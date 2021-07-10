Pets of the Week

Blossom

Blossom is pretty stinking cute. She could stand to lose a little weight by getting some more activity or accompanying you on a walk. She's very likeable and highly motivated by treats. Blossom will jump right into your lap and give you kisses on the face. She recently underwent surgery to have a mass removed from her torso and healed like a rock star. Blossom is ready to get out and party.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Renny

Renny is a very sweet but very shy 7-year-old girl who came to Independent Cat Society with her kittens 5 years ago. It might take some time to get her to open up but she is worth the effort.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Polo

Polo is a super goofy, loving 3-year-old guy who loves to play, eat treats and climb. He is so very entertaining.