Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Blossom

Blossom is pretty stinking cute. She could stand to lose a little weight by getting some more activity or accompanying you on a walk. She's very likeable and highly motivated by treats. Blossom will jump right into your lap and give you kisses on the face. She recently underwent surgery to have a mass removed from her torso and healed like a rock star. Blossom is ready to get out and party.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Renny

Renny is a very sweet but very shy 7-year-old girl who came to Independent Cat Society with her kittens 5 years ago. It might take some time to get her to open up but she is worth the effort.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Polo

Polo is a super goofy, loving 3-year-old guy who loves to play, eat treats and climb. He is so very entertaining.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ivory

Ivory is a 1-year-old spayed and vaccinated terrier mix. She gets along with dogs, cats and children. Ivory was left in the back of a building with a fence. She has a laid back personality. Ivory walks well on a leash and is house trained.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Dexter and Delilah

Dexter and his sister, Delilah, were were dumped in a box next to the shelter van. They are very sweet and attached to each other.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

