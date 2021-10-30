Pets of the week

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a 2 1/2-year-old absolute sweetheart who came to the shelter as a stray in April. She is a lovely girl inside and out. She would love her own family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Rosie

Rosie was brought into the shelter from animal control. She is still trying to adjust to people being nice, as people before the shelter were extremely mean to her. She has battle scars from people who abused her. Rosie is about 2-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated. She would love someone to spend time with her so she will actually know what love is.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Eddie

Eddie is a West Highland White Terrier mix. He is a really happy little guy who loves people. He came in a mess. Now he is all ready for a home. We are not sure how he is with children or cats, but he seems to really like people. Eddie is friendly, affectionate, playful and smart.