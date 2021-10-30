Pets of the week

Sasha
Sasha is a friendly, playful and affectionate kitty. She was found abandoned at a trailer park. Sasha would love a warm, forever home.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Zeus
Zeus is a well behaved boy. He loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. He was an owner give up and lived in conditions where the other dog did not like him. He would love to be king of the home by being the only pet.
Midnight
Midnight is a beautiful 6 1/2-year-old female who used to be very shy but has really turned around. She is looking for a home where she can be adored. Is it with you?
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a 2 1/2-year-old absolute sweetheart who came to the shelter as a stray in April. She is a lovely girl inside and out. She would love her own family.
Rosie
Rosie was brought into the shelter from animal control. She is still trying to adjust to people being nice, as people before the shelter were extremely mean to her. She has battle scars from people who abused her. Rosie is about 2-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated. She would love someone to spend time with her so she will actually know what love is.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Eddie
Eddie is a West Highland White Terrier mix. He is a really happy little guy who loves people. He came in a mess. Now he is all ready for a home. We are not sure how he is with children or cats, but he seems to really like people. Eddie is friendly, affectionate, playful and smart.
