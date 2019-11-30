Sammy
Sammy is a wonderful guy. He is an Australian Shepard/Cattle dog mix. He is looking for a family to include him in everyday life. If you are looking for a walking partner, Sammy is your guy. Please fill out application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
FYI: Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.
Nelson and Oakley
Nelson and Oakley are pictured. They are a bonded pair looking for a forever home together. They are both brown tabby’s who are up to date on vaccines, deworming and are both neutered. They are huge love bugs and love to follow you everywhere. They love to wrestle, watch birds and eat wet food together. They are being fostered by Sara.
LAGARTIJO
Lagartijo is a sweet Galgo from Spain who loves attention. His foster family says he would love to be a lap dog. He is on the reserved side, but still has a curious side as well. Lagartijo enjoys the company of his greyhound foster siblings but he also loves the company of the humans in his home. He even plays with stuffed toys when the mood strikes him. Lagartijo has no problem with stairs but he is still working on his leash manners. He is improving.
FYI: If you would like to learn more about Lagartijo, feel free to contact the adoption coordinators. To learn more about Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, see Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. And for more information on adopting a Galgo, contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Smokey
This is Smokey. He is a real lover. He is a gorgeous black cat with medium length fur. He deserves a loving home.
Patty
This is Patty. She is a beautiful dilute Calico who is looking for a home. She is around a year old and loves attention. She enjoys head and chin rubs. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and dewormed.
