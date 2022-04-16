Pets of the Week

Simone is a beautiful 10-month-old tortoiseshell female kitten looking for a forever home. She is still a little skittish. She is looking for an experienced cat owner who can be patient and will put in the work to win her over. Simone is very playful and curious. She loves toys of all kinds. She enjoys being petted and never says no to a tasty treat. Simone enjoys the company of other cats. She currently lives with her brother Cedric and unrelated Luna, both of whom are also available for adoption. She is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Jada is a happy, loving girl. She's still a puppy, looking for an active home. She needs exercise. She would love a fenced in yard to run and play in.
Valparaiso Round the Clock closing instead of moving, shuttering in under a month
$125 automatic taxpayer refund payments headed to Hoosiers beginning in May
Judge hands man 105-year sentence for murder of teen found bound, shot in alleyway
WATCH NOW: Police ID remains as missing Region woman
2 in custody following armed carjacking at Schererville car wash, police say
Autopsy rules missing Region woman's death accidental, coroner says
Merrillville razes long-vacant facility in 61st Avenue corridor
Child in critical condition after repeatedly being beaten, bound, courts allege
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against megachurch pastors
Videos show police rushing to aid of slain, wounded trick-or-treaters
Authorities determine 'body' found in field was a doll; search for missing woman continues
19 arrested in Lake County crime crackdown, sheriff says
Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, officials say
South Holland man shot to death in Calumet City; suspect charged with murder, police say
McDonald's, Texas Roadhouse, new hotel could be coming to Crown Point FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Gunner is a very young dog. He has a sweet personality that matches his playfulness. He likes to run and toss toys up in the air. Gunner is going to be neutered this week and will be vaccinated as well. He walks well on a leash and is not dog or food aggressive. He would do great in a family with children.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Raquel is a mixed breed dog who is about two-years-old. She is scheduled to be spayed and vaccinated this week. She is not dog or food aggressive. Raquel walks extremely well on a leash. She would do great with a family with children over the age of 10.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Tango is 8-years-old and was adopted from the shelter four years ago and returned because the owner didn't want him anymore.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Reader photos: Winter-loving Region pets enjoy the snow ❄️
Rocky
Rocky frolics in the the snow in this photo provided by Becky Damron.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BECKY DAMRON
Merlot
Merlot enjoys the snow that comes with her first winter in this photo provided by Michele Bartels.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICHELE BARTELS
Jellybean and Diamond
Jellybean, left, and Diamond enjoy the snow in this photo provided by Anthony Hill.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANTHONY HILL
Stella
Stella loves the snow and dug everywhere to find her ball. Photo provided by Candy Corie.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CANDY CORIE
Melon
Melon enjoys the snow in this photo provided by Veronica Packard.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VERONICA PACKARD
Harper
Harper is loving her first winter season in this photo provided by Cindy Marsh Ring.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CINDY MARSH RING
Skye
Skye the Newfoundland is the only one in her family excited about the snow. Photo by Meredith Tuomi.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEREDITH TUOMI
Jaxson
Jaxson is enjoying his first winter so much that he doesn't want to come inside.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DANIELLE TROXELL
Gunnar
Gunnar loves sticking his face in the snow. Photo provided by Kari Federoff Regan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARI FEDEROFF REGAN
Charlie
Charlie's fur gets a dusting of snow in this photo provided by Stephen Fry.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEPHEN FRY
Baron
Baron gets a face full of snow in Crown Point in this photo provided by Maria Gee.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIA GEE
Amber
Amber looks out onto the snowy landscape in this photo provided by Kimberly Meghan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KIMBERLY MEGHAN
Dart
Dart models his snow boots in this photo provided by Natalie Alcala.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATALIE ALCALA
Miss Zuma
Miss Zuma had trouble staying inside for long Wednesday. Photo provided by Bobbie Jo Michalowski.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BOBBIE JO MICHALOWSKI
Yuki
Can you tell this is Yuki's favorite weather? Photo provided by Cindy Marsh Ring.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CINDY MARSH RING
Loki
Loki looks pleased with his surroundings in this photo provided by Vanessa Kincaid.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VANESSA KINCAID
Cupcake and Billie Joe
Cupcake, left, and Billie Joe ignore the snow from the comfort of bed in this photo provided by Laurel Jacobs Wilson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LAUREL JACOBS WILSON
Echo
Echo, in her element, refuses to come inside in this photo provided by Sarah Jo Ritchie.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARAH JO RITCHIE
Sparrow
Sparrow, a one-eyed rescue, loves eating snow — and diving headfirst in it. Photo provided by Shari Fieldhouse Mybeck.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARI FIELDHOUSE MYBECK
Kodiak and Nikko
Kodiak and Nikko stretch their legs in this photo provided by Jay Schrader.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAY SCHRADER
Axl Rose
Meet Axl Rose, a mini schnauzer committed to loving the snow. Photo provided by Kristen Hughes.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KRISTEN HUGHES
Nova
Nova remains unfazed by the snow past her knees in this photo provided by Angela Serrato.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANGELA SERRATO
Willow
Willow the German shepherd is backed by Axl Rose, a mini schnauzer, in this photo provided by Kristen Hughes.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KRISTEN HUGHES
Oakley
Oakley soaks up the winter atmosphere in this photo provided by Erin Carmen Joyce.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ERIN CARMEN JOYCE
Dax
Dax cuts a majestic figure in this photo provided by Bethanie Smith.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BETHANIE SMITH
Bentley
Bentley, also affectionately known as Old Grandpa, would rather stay on the deck in this photo provided by Holly Bright-Carter.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HOLLY BRIGHT-CARTER
Scottie
Scottie lives his best life in this photo provided by Ashley Somodi.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ASHLEY SOMODI
Phoebe
The first snow experience of Phoebe, a 4-month English Mastiff, is captured in this photo provided by Trisha Cook.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRISHA COOK
Millie
Millie, a 1-year-old St. Bernard, loves playing in the snow — especially at 3 a.m. Photo provided by Trisha Cook.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRISHA COOK
Echo
Echo loves the snow. Photo provided by Jonas Miller.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JONAS MILLER
Tucker
Tucker the bloodhound loves lying in the snow, as captured in this photo provided by Candace Balas.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CANDACE BALAS
Nash
Nash's golden fur stands out against the snow in this photo provided by Donna Benson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA BENSON
Bella and Willow
Bella and Willow check out the new snow in this photo provided by Tami Blatz.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TAMI BLATZ
Indy and Twilight
Indy and Twilight love to play in the snow. Photo provided by Jami Anderson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAMI ANDERSON
Zues
Zues was born for the snow. Photo provided by Paula Norton Jordan.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAULA NORTON JORDAN
Luci
Luci grew some icicles on her whiskers in this photo provided by Amanda Paras.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AMANDA PARAS
Romeo
Romeo, a 5-month-old Shorkie, revels in the snow in this photo provided by Rebecca Bothwell.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY REBECCA BOTHWELL
Koda
Koda loves the snow in Valparaiso in this photo provided by Becky Sibley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BECKY SIBLEY
Zoe
Zoe the malamute loves the snow. Photo provided by Jackie Muha Gasparovic.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACKIE MUHA GASPAROVIC
Cooper
Cooper models some stylish outerwear in this photo provided by Christy Bonham-Sellers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRISTY BONHAM-SELLERS
Buddy
Buddy bundles up against the cold in this photo provided by Christy Bonham-Sellers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRISTY BONHAM-SELLERS
Bailey
Rescue dog Bailey takes in the winter weather in this photo provided by Donna Popp Seeley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA POPP SEELEY
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!