Pets of the Week

Simone

Simone is a beautiful 10-month-old tortoiseshell female kitten looking for a forever home. She is still a little skittish. She is looking for an experienced cat owner who can be patient and will put in the work to win her over. Simone is very playful and curious. She loves toys of all kinds. She enjoys being petted and never says no to a tasty treat. Simone enjoys the company of other cats. She currently lives with her brother Cedric and unrelated Luna, both of whom are also available for adoption. She is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Jada

Jada is a happy, loving girl. She's still a puppy, looking for an active home. She needs exercise. She would love a fenced in yard to run and play in.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Gunner

Gunner is a very young dog. He has a sweet personality that matches his playfulness. He likes to run and toss toys up in the air. Gunner is going to be neutered this week and will be vaccinated as well. He walks well on a leash and is not dog or food aggressive. He would do great in a family with children.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Raquel

Raquel is a mixed breed dog who is about two-years-old. She is scheduled to be spayed and vaccinated this week. She is not dog or food aggressive. Raquel walks extremely well on a leash. She would do great with a family with children over the age of 10.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Tango

Tango is 8-years-old and was adopted from the shelter four years ago and returned because the owner didn't want him anymore.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

