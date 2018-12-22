Guy
Guy is a brown Tabby cat who was born in 2013. Who could say no to a simply terrific feline like this? Guy has it all. Good looks, charm, and he's loving. We guarantee that Guy will turn some heads. When the word gets out, we don't expect him to be here long. Don't delay.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Cindee
Cindee is a Tortie who was born in 2013. She's black and tan. Top features include big green eyes, an adorable expression, and very alert and responsive to red lights (laser pointer). Such a great deal. You won't find Cindee anywhere else.
Mandy
Mandy is a happy girl. She is a Pointer mix. She needs a big yard to run and play in. Mandy loves people. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
FYI: Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her 219-922-1766.
Denver
Denver is shy at first, but once he warms up to you he will love you. He loves to give kisses and is a total lap cat. His favorite things are being petted behind his ears and belly and chin rubs. He is a wonderful cat. We believe he will do best in a calm home.
FYI: Email tinylives17@outlook.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Peppermint
This 4-month-old wild child is Peppermint. Peppermint is a husky/shepherd mix. We would prefer an adopter with previous experience with huskies. She needs multiple runs every day and lots of mental stimulation. Peppermint is very vocal and thrives on stimulation.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Tommy Boy
Tommy Boy is a male orange mackerel and white Tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in November 2016. Tommy Boy was rescued off the streets before the weather turned really cold. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Tommy may be a big boy, but he is a big baby when it comes to love and attention. Give him lots of affection, and he will give you lots of love in return. Tommy Boy is pretty mellow when it comes to other cats and could live in a multi-cat home or as the only cat. If you are looking for a faithful companion and feline friend, he would be a perfect choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Margaret
Margaret is a female brown, orange and white Tabby domestic shorthaired cat with the cutest pink nose. She was born around 2016. Margaret has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Margaret is very lovable and friendly. She likes being around people. She is a little unsure around other cats and not a fan of dogs. Margaret may do better as an only pet or with one other cat. She is a real sweetheart and would make a great addition to your family.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.