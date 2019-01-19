Sundae
Sundae is one of the candidates for the 2019 Sweetheart contest. This super silly girl loves to hang out with people (she is the semi-official ICS greeter). Sundae loves treats and she loves playing. We bet she will melt your heart.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website, catsociety.org
Purrito
Purrito is another candidate in the Sweetheart contest. He is very loving, has the softest fur, and does well with kids of all ages. If you are looking to spice things up, come meet Purrito.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, catsociety.org
Gin Gin
Gin Gin is a loving little girl. She is a Yorkshire Terrier mix who's cute as a button. Gin Gin is fully vetted, spayed and chipped. She is looking for a nice warm lap to sit on.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Gabi and Persephone
This photo shows Gabi & Persephone, a wonderful momma and daughter duo. They have been waiting for three months to find their forever home. At adoption events they are nervous since there are loud noises and a lot of people. They have so much love to share. Gabi is a lap cat and Persephone loves to play.
FYI: Email Tinylives17@outlook.com. We have many looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Bam Bam
Bam Bam is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his sister Pebbles were born in August 2018. They were found abandoned outside their foster mom's home in November. Luckily, they were rescued before it got really cold. Bam Bam has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a talker and can be very vocal when he wants affection. He loves to be held and snuggled. Bam Bam would make a great lap cat and TV watching companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Esther
Esther is a female tortoiseshell domestic shorthaired kitten who was born the end of June 2018. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Esther has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the shy and quiet side and not real comfortable with strangers. But once she gets to know you and relax, she warms up immediately. If you give her some time and patience, she will become your best friend. Esther gets along with the other cats and can live in a multi-cat home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Janet
Janet is an adorably unique girl. She was found stuck in a tree for over a week. Janet entered our rehabilitation program and has since recovered nicely. She’s a quiet girl, keeps herself very clean and would make a nice addition to your family.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Edward ScissorPaws
Edward ScissorPaws arrived at FCN late October after being found sick and unwanted. He’s a very needy boy that loves attention, very vocal and uses his paws and claws to touch you. He might just not be the boy for anyone with small children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Boots
Boots is a male lurcher that needed an adoption organization to help him find his forever home. If you’re looking for a puppy, Boots is your guy. He is full of personality and has a zest for life. Boots would be happiest in a home without cats, but he is currently being fostered with multiple other medium to large breed dogs. Boots is only 18 months old and would love to be your new best friend.
FYI: Please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.