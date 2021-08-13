 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Sam

Sam is about 3 to 4 years old. He is an owner surrender after his previous owner was in a horrible car crash. He will need a fenced-in yard. Sam is good with other dogs. We aren’t sure how he is with cats. He will need an owner who will wear him out and is an active owner. Sam loves to swim. He is being fostered by Liz.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Petunia

Petunia is the perfect dog.  She has the best demeanor and the best smiles. She loves everybody and is a favorite at the shelter. Petunia walks like a dream on a leash. She's happiest to be around you whatever you may be doing. She's pretty much a couch potato. Petunia is great with kids and seems to like everyone. She's just very mellow.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Lacey

Lacey is a beautiful 4-month-old kitten who is looking for a home of her own. She is sweet, playful and will make a delightful addition to your family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Tonto

Tonto is a 7 1/2-year-old adorable boy. Tonto loves attention and is very playful. He is definitely a cat who loves people.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cleo

Cleo is a dachshund mix who was found running along a dog path, looking for her home, however, no one claimed her as their own. Cleo is about 7-months-old and has a lot of energy. She would do great in a home with kids as they could play with her all day long. She will be spayed soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Neko

Neko is a mixed breed who is about medium height. He was found running around a local neighborhood and was caught by animal control. Neko is about 9-months-old and is already neutered and vaccinated. He gets along well with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

