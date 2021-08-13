Pets of the Week

Sam

Sam is about 3 to 4 years old. He is an owner surrender after his previous owner was in a horrible car crash. He will need a fenced-in yard. Sam is good with other dogs. We aren’t sure how he is with cats. He will need an owner who will wear him out and is an active owner. Sam loves to swim. He is being fostered by Liz.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Petunia

Petunia is the perfect dog. She has the best demeanor and the best smiles. She loves everybody and is a favorite at the shelter. Petunia walks like a dream on a leash. She's happiest to be around you whatever you may be doing. She's pretty much a couch potato. Petunia is great with kids and seems to like everyone. She's just very mellow.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Lacey