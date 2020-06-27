Pets of the Week

Bonita is a gorgeous gray and white adult kitty. He is looking for a forever home to call his own. He has the cutest speckle on his nose. He is being fostered by Ron.

Sangria is a 6-year-old sweetie pie and is sad in the shelter. Now that she's stuck in a cone after her spay surgery, she's even less comfortable in a kennel. Sangria is a sweet-spirited girl who just needs to find someone to love her forever. We don't know much about Sangria's background in a home, but she does not seem to like other dogs and would do best in a home without other dogs. We always recommend slow introductions to resident children and pets when welcoming a new animal into the home. Sangria weighs about 58 pounds and is already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.