Pets of the Week

Bonita

Bonita is a gorgeous gray and white adult kitty. He is looking for a forever home to call his own. He has the cutest speckle on his nose. He is being fostered by Ron.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com to schedule a meet and greet.

Sangria

Sangria is a  6-year-old sweetie pie and is sad in the shelter. Now that she's stuck in a cone after her spay surgery, she's even less comfortable in a kennel. Sangria is a sweet-spirited girl who just needs to find someone to love her forever. We don't know much about Sangria's background in a home, but she does not seem to like other dogs and would do best in a home without other dogs. We always recommend slow introductions to resident children and pets when welcoming a new animal into the home. Sangria weighs about 58 pounds and is already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

FYI: The shelter is still currently closed to the public. Adoptions are by appointment only. If you’re interested in adopting, please contact Adoptions at 219-922-3811 (ext. 203) to inquire and begin the process.

Roara

Roara is a beautiful 10-year-old brown tabby with white. Even though she's 10 doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be able to find a forever home. Her neck got shaved because she recently had a dental cleaning. Roara is front declawed. She is a lap cat and a lover.

FYI: Visit treasuredfriendsrescue.org or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Artemis

Artemis is 1 1/2 years old. She is female, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her shots. She is all grey with a tiny patch of white on her chest. Artemis is very friendly and is quite chatty sometimes. She definitely loves people and does not like being separated if she knows someone is home.

FYI: Visit treasuredfriendsrescue.org or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Burrito

Burrito is a spunky boy full of energy. He spends his day running back and forth and wrestling with his siblings. He also enjoys looking out the window and making conversation. He will need a home with a buddy to keep him busy. Before meeting any of our kitties you will need to fill out an application.

FYI: Visit treasuredfriendsrescue.org or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

