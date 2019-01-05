Agnes
Agnes is a female gray and white domestic shorthaired cat with a very cute face and a cute pink nose. She was born in March 2017 and rescued from a local kill shelter. Agnes has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Agnes is very people friendly and loves getting petted. She especially loves getting her ears scratched. Agnes is not too fond of other cats and would probably do best as an only pet or with another cat that is very mellow.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Oliver
Oliver is a male black and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born during the middle of June 2018. He and his siblings were rescued when their mom was killed by a fox. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Oliver is extremely playful and loves anything that spikes his curiosity whether that's a paper bag, toys with feathers, balls or mice. He is also a very good cuddler and enjoys when he gets lots of love and attention.
Percy
Percy is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social. She would be happiest being your only kitty.
Barbie
Barbie is an extremely charming and social girl. She would make a great lap cat and does well with children. You are sure to fall in love with her. Can you give Barbie the dream home she is looking for?
Lola
Lola graduated from the TGIE prison training program on Jan. 3, 2019. Lola prefers to have her environment calm and laid back. She is not a fan of loud, sudden noises and movements. It takes some time for Lola to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she will show you by putting her head in your lap.
FYI: Visit http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter is a short, Beagle mix. She is a nice girl, but is very shy until she gets to know you, so would probably do best with no young children.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Odo
Someone out there wants to adopt this adorable ginger and white boy, Odo just knows it. He is a real fun loving boy with lots of energy. Odo is about 9 months old and so very sweet and playful. With the proper introduction, Odo would be a wonderful addition to most any home environment.
FYI: Call Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.