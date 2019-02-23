Madison
Madison is a charming lady. We can't believe she hasn't stolen anyone's heart yet. Madison had a rough start, but that hasn't slowed her down or changed her outlook on life. She is a social and spirited girl who is just waiting for that special someone to sweep her off her feet.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Venus
Venus is three-years-old. She's cute, sweet and snuggly. She's the kind of girl you're looking to meet.
Hershey
Hershey came in with Rooster, so he can get along with most dogs. As you can see, he has a smile to die for. Hershey is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He's potty-trained, very lovable and likes to give hugs. His adoption fee is $150.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-942-0103 or visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Mooshie
Mooshie is a laid back lap cat looking for a loving home. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell girl who is friendly.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219- 922-1766.
Starbuck
Starbuck is a female brown classic tabby domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in July 2018. She and her siblings were rescued from a hoarding situation. Starbuck has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the quiet side, but loves to play and run. She also loves to climb cat trees too. Starbuck really enjoys snuggling. She would do best in a home without dogs and gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Molly
Molly is a female gray tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2015. She is very petite and looks a lot younger than her age. Molly was rescued from a local humane society. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Molly is such an easy going, affectionate kitty. She has a very laid back personality and gets along with other cats.
