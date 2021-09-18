Pets of the Week

Red

Red is a handsome 5-month-old male, orange Tabby looking for his forever home. He is a playful, curious boy who loves to explore his surroundings. Red also appreciates chin rubs and being petted. He gets along with the resident dog and other cats. Red would love a playmate to expend all his kitten energy with and keep him out of trouble. He is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Saylor

This sweet, beautiful little girl came to Independent Cat Society as a stray. She would love a forever home where she can cuddle and snuggle with her own family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Lilith and Carla

These 2-year-old sisters were just recently returned to Independent Cat Society through no fault of their own. They love to run and play together. They are an absolute joy to be around.