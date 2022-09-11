Pets of the Week

Elton

Elton is a four-month-old male tuxedo cat who is neutered and up to date on vaccines. He's the life of the party because he has a lot of energy. He definitely needs a playmate who wouldn’t mind playing a little rough. He gets along with cats of all ages, not sure about dogs though. He is a very sweet boy and is so handsome. Elton is being fostered by Rhonda.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Cal 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Mindy

Mindy is a sweet girl who is so cute and friendly. She's 1 1/2-years-old. Mindy was found in a trailer court, but is now ready for a home of her own. Mindy can be found in the room called Kitty Korner.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Dandelion

Dandelion is a buff colored 1 1/2-year-old boy. He may be a little on the shy side, but he sure is handsome. He has a longer coat and adorable ears. You can meet Dandelion in the room called Disco.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Remi

Remi is a very nice girl. She is looking for a forever home. She must meet other dogs first to see if they like each other. She loves to play outside in our fenced in yard. She stays by our side and does not let us go inside without her. She is a nice smaller girl about 45 pounds.

FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information.