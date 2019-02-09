Lucinda
Lucinda is such a sweetheart. She is a chatty girl and will quickly become your best friend if you offer cat treats. While she may not be a lap cat, she makes up for that with her wonderful and loving personality.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Rooster
Rooster is a charming boy. He enjoys attention and being held. Rooster is talkative so if you appreciate conversation he may be an excellent match for you. This ginger kitty will do a great job at keeping your lap warm too. He does well with children but would be most content as your only kitty.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Loki
Loki is around 1-2 years old and is a great dog who loves to play with toys. He isn't overly active but he enjoys going for walks. He hasn't had much training but he is very motivated to learn if you have a treat. Loki isn't handling life in the shelter very well. When he's out of his cage he's a playful, enjoyable boy, but in his kennel he is extremely stressed. Right now Loki's stress is manageable but we can't allow him to mentally suffer. Loki would do best as an only pet with no young children.
FYI: Contact the Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103.
Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2012. She was rescued from a local housing complex where kids were throwing rocks at her. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Kelly Ann is very laid back and has a mild mannered personality. Her ideal home would be a quiet, comfortable home, preferably without children. She may not be a cute, cuddly kitten, but she still has lots of love and play left in her.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the FB page.
Morrisa
Morrisa is a female orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2014 and rescued off the streets of Gary. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Morrisa has a very sweet nature and gentle disposition. She gets along with everybody and is very adaptable. Living out on the streets, she never had a chance to play with toys, but loves to watch other cats play. Morrisa has a fondness for Temptations cat treats. Give her some, and she will melt like putty in your hands.
Jane
This is Jane. She is a beautiful black kitty and a sweet girl. Jane is looking for a quiet home. She needs a little patience. She tends to be a bit shy until she knows you. She would love to be in a home instead of a cage.
FYI: Call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet her. Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Giblet
Giblet is a 5-year-old handsome front declawed boy. He is seeking someone that will pamper him, carry him around and shower him with love and treats. He is so very gentle and loving and would fit well in any home environment.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Sammy
Sammy is a sweet senior boy. He has witnessed some sad things in his life in the last year but he has remained a loving wonderful boy. He loves attention and treats but doesn't care to be held. This boy would love to retire in a quiet adult home where he could feel loved and secure. No small children would be best.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Beatty
Beatty is a 2-two-year lurcher. A lurcher is a mixed breed used for hunting or field trials. They are often mixed with greyhounds for speed. Beatty is a typical 2-year-old and loves to play. He chases balls and plays tug of war with stuffed toys. He loves people and gets along well with the other dogs in his foster home. Beatty is unsure of new situations and people, but once he adjusts, his vibrant personality really shows. Beatty has met kids of all ages. He is sweet, joyful, and his puppy antics are sure to bring a smile to your face. Beatty would be happiest in a home without cats. With love and patience, Beatty will make a wonderful companion. Beatty is waiting for his forever home, is it yours?
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.