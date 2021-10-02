Pets of the Week

Tuxie
Tuxie originally lived outside in a colony until he was attacked by a dog. His paw was hurt by the dog and he walks with a limp. He comes out of his cage everyday to play with toys and other kitties. He loves running around, playing and helping despite his paw injury. He loves attention, pets, hugs and to be picked up. Tuxie is a super good boy. Not sure how he is around kids, but would prefer no dogs since he was attacked by one.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Louie
Louie is a 4 1/2 year old beautiful house panther but don’t let his sleek handsomeness fool you. He loves to play and run. He is an absolute pleasure to be with.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tofu
This beautiful little princess has been at ICS since she was a kitten. Now, at 9 years old, she is looking for a retirement home. She can be a little shy but she is so sweet.
Rusty
Rusty is a mixed breed who was let go because the owner wasn't supposed to have him as a pet and just tossed him out. Rusty is very quiet and dignified. He gets along great with other dogs and has no aggression at all. Rusty is about a year old and is neutered and vaccinated. He would do wonderful with a family.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Rosie
Rosie was brought into the shelter from animal control. She is still trying to adjust to people being nice, as people before the shelter were extremely mean to her. She has battle scars from people who abused her. Rosie is about 2-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated. She would love someone to spend time with her, so she will actually know what love is.
Red
Red is a handsome 5-month-old male, orange Tabby looking for his forever home. He is a playful, curious boy who loves to explore his surroundings. Red also appreciates chin rubs and being petted. He gets along with the resident dog and other cats. Red would love a playmate to expend all his kitten energy with and keep him out of trouble. He is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.