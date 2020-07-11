Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Kindle

Kindle is one of three sweet, brown tabby siblings. He is such a purr bug and lover. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. These kittens do get along with other cats and one small dog.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit  us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting. Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com to schedule a meet and greet.

Toby

Are you looking for a walking buddy? Toby would love to be the one. This guy is under a year old and about 30 pounds. He is a Jack Russell mix. He is in a foster home with other dogs and is a good boy.

FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart in Schererville on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.  Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop is around 8 weeks old. He is a handsome little black kitten who would love to play in a house and not in a cage. He is being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Bonita

Bonita is a gorgeous gray and white adult kitty. He is looking for a forever home to call his own. He has the cutest speckle on his nose. He is being fostered by Ron.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com to schedule a meet and greet.

Sangria

Sangria is a  6-year-old sweetie pie and is sad in the shelter. Now that she's stuck in a cone after her spay surgery, she's even less comfortable in a kennel. Sangria is a sweet-spirited girl who just needs to find someone to love her forever. We don't know much about Sangria's background in a home, but she does not seem to like other dogs and would do best in a home without other dogs. We always recommend slow introductions to resident children and pets when welcoming a new animal into the home. Sangria weighs about 58 pounds and is already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

FYI: The shelter is still currently closed to the public. Adoptions are by appointment only. If you’re interested in adopting, please contact Adoptions at 219-922-3811 (ext. 203) to inquire and begin the process.

