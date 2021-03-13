Pets of the Week

Sparky

Sparky is a Boxer mix. He is currently staying at the shelter, waiting for his forever family. Sparky is around 4 years old. He would benefit from basic obedience training. The volunteers at the shelter always say he's ready to play and give so much love. He would love to do agility training. Sparky is a compact guy, weighing about 30 pounds. He enjoys being petted and knows how to sit.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Adigth

Adigth is an almost 4-year-old sweetheart who can be a little shy but she is opening up. She is a lovely and gentle little girl looking for her forever home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Percy

Percy, who is almost 4-years-old, is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social.