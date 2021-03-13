Pets of the Week

 Skip to main content
Sparky

Sparky is a Boxer mix. He is currently staying at the shelter, waiting for his forever family. Sparky is around 4 years old. He would benefit from basic obedience training. The volunteers at the shelter always say he's ready to play and give so much love. He would love to do agility training. Sparky is a compact guy, weighing about 30 pounds. He enjoys being petted and knows how to sit.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Adigth

Adigth is an almost 4-year-old sweetheart who can be a little shy but she is opening up. She is a lovely and gentle little girl looking for her forever home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Percy

Percy, who is almost 4-years-old, is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Dexter

Dexter is waiting for a family to love and play with him. He has personality plus and loves to interact with people. Dexter is not a fan of cats but other dogs don't bother him. Dexter is 1 1/2-years old and is already neutered and vaccinated. Open your hearts and give Dexter a loving home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Zoey

Zoey is 3-years old and is spayed and vaccinated. She is a mixed breed dog. Zoey has a very docile personality and loves to walk on a leash. She doesn't seem to mind other dogs and cats really don't bother me as well.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Lucas

Lucas is almost a year old. He is very playful, gets along with other cats, and would make a great pet. Lucas will be neutered and vaccinated soon and then will be ready to find a home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

