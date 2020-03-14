Pets of the Week

Caspian
Caspian is a young male Lurcher (greyhound mix) that was found as a stray. He’s quickly learning that being a companion pet is wonderful. Caspian is an affectionate, happy, friendly hound that is very playful. He really loves people and dogs alike. Caspian is very smart and doing very well in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. Caspian easily eliminates on a lead. He seems to walk better in a harness over a collar. We believe Caspian would live happily in a home with cats and dogs of any size. Caspian will make a wonderful addition to a very lucky family .
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit their website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Gypsy
Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed up to date on vaccines and deworming.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com.Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Bella
Bella is a wonderful, happy girl. She lost her home when her family moved. She is very sweet. She would make a great addition to any family.
King
If you are looking for a bigger boy, this is King. He is a beautiful dog looking for a home. He was chipped and no one returned to pick him up. Now he needs a home, not a cage at the shelter. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekendsfrom noon to 4 p.m.
Chico
Chico is a young neutered male. He is a cute grey and white Tabby. Chico is fully vaccinated and dewormed. He needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home being taken care of. He is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/dogApp.pdf or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com.
Eloise Valadez - My Region