Pets of the Week

Caspian

Caspian is a young male Lurcher (greyhound mix) that was found as a stray. He’s quickly learning that being a companion pet is wonderful. Caspian is an affectionate, happy, friendly hound that is very playful. He really loves people and dogs alike. Caspian is very smart and doing very well in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. Caspian easily eliminates on a lead. He seems to walk better in a harness over a collar. We believe Caspian would live happily in a home with cats and dogs of any size. Caspian will make a wonderful addition to a very lucky family .

FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit their website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Gypsy

Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed up to date on vaccines and deworming.